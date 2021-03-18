Cinema Journal Exclusive: Arbaaz Khan turns commander for Desi Fauda

Who plays the mysterious Mickey Moreno in the Indian adaptation of the Israeli series, Fauda, has been answered. Arbaaz Khan has been roped in to play the role of Mickey Moreno in the Indian remake, shoot for which is currently underway. Yuval Segal played Mickey Morena in the original series.

A source says, “Arbaaz plays the part of Mickey who is street smart and authoritative. The shooting for the show was taking place in Mumbai till March 15. The second schedule will witness a location change.”

After making his OTT debut with Poison in 2019, the Indian redux will be Arbaaz's second digital outing. Arbaaz joins the cast that as of now includes Roohi actor Manav Vij as Doron, and Fan actor Waluscha De Sousa. Directed by two-time National Film Award winner Sudhir Mishra, the series is being produced by Applause Entertainment. The first season of the Desi Fauda will be attuned to the India-Pakistan conflict.

Arbaaz's last big screen release was Dabangg 3. This will be one of the most exciting projects for the actor, who recently also kickstarted the shoot for his talk show, Pinch. Arbaaz didn’t respond to our texts, while the spokesperson of Applause Entertainment didn’t comment till we went to the press.

Fauda’s Indian remake was supposed to hit the tubes by 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the series was pushed. Now that the entertainment circuit is opening up, the show is also back on the floors. On its release, Fauda enjoyed both commercial success and critical acclaim. The fourth season of the show is expected to release in 2021.