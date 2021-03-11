'Fan' actor Waluscha De Sousa to star in Indian remake of Fauda

Model and actor Waluscha De Sousa, who is known for her role of Bela Khannain in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Fan, has joined the cast of the Indian remake of the untitled Israeli series, Fauda. The Cinema Journal has learnt that Waluscha has started shooting for it. Insiders reveal that although Waluscha plays one of the primary characters in the show, there isn’t much clarity on which part she will don in the Indian remake. The original show featured two primary female characters, Gali Kavilio portrayed by Netta Garti and Dr Shirin Al Abed, played by Laëtitia Eïdo. Waluscha could play either of them, as per conjectures.

“Waluscha has a really strong part in the show. On-screen, she plays the role of a wife but it is exciting how her character isn’t just domesticated. She plays a pivotal role and acts as a catalyst to the storyline,” the source shares. The cast and crew of the show have kickstarted the shoot in Mumbai.