'Fan' actor Waluscha De Sousa to star in Indian remake of Fauda

Model and actor Waluscha De Sousa, who is known for her role of Bela Khannain in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Fan, has joined the cast of the Indian remake of the untitled Israeli series, Fauda. The Cinema Journal has learnt that Waluscha has started shooting for it. Insiders reveal that although Waluscha plays one of the primary characters in the show, there isn’t much clarity on which part she will don in the Indian remake. The original show featured two primary female characters, Gali Kavilio portrayed by Netta Garti and Dr Shirin Al Abed, played by Laëtitia Eïdo. Waluscha could play either of them, as per conjectures.
“Waluscha has a really strong part in the show. On-screen, she plays the role of a wife but it is exciting how her character isn’t just domesticated. She plays a pivotal role and acts as a catalyst to the storyline,” the source shares. The cast and crew of the show have kickstarted the shoot in Mumbai.
Directed by two-time National Film Award-winner Sudhir Mishra, Fauda’s Indian remake will star Manav Vij, who played the role of Gautam Sinha in the film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. While the original show focussed on the Israel-Gaza conflict, the Indian version will be attuned to the India-Pakistan discord. The first season will narrate how the Indian army took down a nefarious terrorist from across the borders. On the work front, Waluscha will be seen in Time to Dance, alongside Sooraj Pancholi and debutante Isabelle Kaif, which will be releasing in theatres on March 12. Recently, she also wrapped up for an Abbas-Mustan thriller starring Bobby Deol and Arjun Rampal. Fauda’s Indian remake was announced in 2019, and the show was slated to release by the end of 2020. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the show’s release was postponed. As of now, the show is set to release before the year ends.
Representatives of Applause Entertainment and Waluscha refused to comment on the matter.