Cinema Journal Exclusive: 'Gunjan Saxena' star, Manav Vij to front the Indian remake of Israeli show 'Fauda'

Andhadhun actor Manav Vij has been finalised to play the lead in the Indian remake of the Israeli show Fauda. Sources tell Cinema Journal that Manav has signed the Indian adaptation, which will be attuned to the conflict between India and Pakistan. He will play the character of Doron from the original. In the Israeli version, actor Lior Raz – who also happened to co-develop the series along with Avi Issacharoff, portrayed the part.

“Manav fitted the bills of the character, right from the look to the ability to pull off the role. He was one of the first ones to get finalised for the show,” an insider reveals.

Along with that, we’ve also learnt that acclaimed director Sudhir Mishra will be the one directing the Indian remake, which is currently untitled. Interestingly this isn’t the first Israeli series that the National Film Awardee, Sudhir is remaking. Earlier, Sudhir had directed the digital series Hostages – an Indian adaptation of an Israeli series of the same name. “Sudhir has the perfect sensibility for the show and therefore he was the apt choice to direct the series,” a source close to the development added.

Just like the Ronit Roy-led Hostage, the Indian version of Fauda is also being produced by Applause Entertainment. Once the show is completely finished, the product will then be pitched to a streaming platform.

Coming to the character of Doron, he is an Israeli soldier, who forefronts the Israel Defense Force (IDF) amidst 2014 Israel–Gaza conflict. “The character is Indianised keeping the Indian environment in mind,” an insider confirms. This isn’t the first time Manav will play an Indian officer on screen. His last film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, saw him playing a uniform-clad man. Moreover, the Udta Punjab actor also has an interesting line up of projects in his kitty, comprising the big-budgeted historical drama Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar.

Fauda’s Indian remake was announced in 2019, and the show was slated to release by the end of 2020. However, due to the pandemic that hit the globe in 2020, the show was pushed. As of now, the show is said to release before the year ends.