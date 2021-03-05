Cinema Journal Exclusive: Mahie Gill back with her ‘saheb’ Jimmy Sheirgill in Your Honour 2?

Mahie Gill and Jimmy Sheirgill, who first shared screen space in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster (2011), are set for a reunion. Cinema Journal has it exclusively that Mahie and Jimmy will team up for the second season of the web series, Your Honour. The makers of the series are bringing back the second installment of the criminal drama that streamed on Sony LIV in 2020. While the upcoming season will feature Jimmy as the protagonist just like its predecessors, the other cast members will be absolutely fresh.
A source close to the development reveals Mahie plays one of the lead parts in the show. Alongside her, veteran actor Gulshan Grover also plays a pivotal role in the story. Producer, director and actor Zeeshan Quadri, popularly known for his role in Gangs of Wasseypur 2, is also on-board for an interesting character. Veteran actor Suhasini Mulay is also a part of the project.
Produced by Applause Entertainment, it is still unclear what the new season is going to be about. “They are planning to roll from the month of March or April. It will be shot in Ludhiana, Punjab,” a source close to the development added.
For the unversed, the first season was a remake of an Israeli series, Kvodo, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach. The same series was also remade in the US, titled Your Honour, starring Breaking Bad actor Brian Cranston.
We couldn’t reach out to actors for a comment till the time we went to the press. While spokespersons from Sony LIV and Applause Entertainment maintained a 'no comments' stance.
Mahie and Jimmy were last seen in the 2019 film, ‘Family of Thakurganj’. On the digital front, Mahie has been part of series like ‘Apharan — Sabka Katega’ and ‘Fixerr’. Jimmy will soon be seen in Pushpendra Nath Mishra’s upcoming series Chuna on Netflix.
