Cinema Journal Exclusive: Mahie Gill back with her ‘saheb’ Jimmy Sheirgill in Your Honour 2?

Produced by Applause Entertainment, it is still unclear what the new season is going to be about. “They are planning to roll from the month of March or April. It will be shot in Ludhiana, Punjab,” a source close to the development added.

For the unversed, the first season was a remake of an Israeli series, Kvodo, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach. The same series was also remade in the US, titled Your Honour, starring Breaking Bad actor Brian Cranston.

We couldn’t reach out to actors for a comment till the time we went to the press. While spokespersons from Sony LIV and Applause Entertainment maintained a 'no comments' stance.

Mahie and Jimmy were last seen in the 2019 film, ‘Family of Thakurganj’. On the digital front, Mahie has been part of series like ‘Apharan — Sabka Katega’ and ‘Fixerr’. Jimmy will soon be seen in Pushpendra Nath Mishra’s upcoming series Chuna on Netflix.