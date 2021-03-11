Cinema Journal Exclusive: Netflix’s popular teen drama, Elite, to get an Indian makeover?

Spanish thriller teen drama, Elite is set to get an Indian remake. Sources have told the Cinema Journal that the Netflix original TV show, created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona, has been commissioned by the Indian officials for an adaptation for its Indian audience. Sukesh Motwani will be helming the show under his banner Bodhi Tree Multimedia, whose repertoire comprises shows like The Raikar Case and Marzi on the digital front and several daily soaps on the small screens. The show marks a huge leap for Motwani and his banner, which has made several digital shows for different platforms, except Netflix hitherto.

Keeping the Indian sensibilities and atmosphere intact, several tweaks in the screenplay have been deployed, an insider has revealed. The production is already in full swings. “The cast and crew have started shooting for the show in the country,” a source close to the show said. From what we’ve heard, the cast will primarily comprise fresh faces.

Actor Ayesha Kanga, who has been part of a few Indian Disney shows like The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and has played the role of young Kiran Bedi in one of the TV shows, plays one of the primary characters in the show. Ostensibly, her character is said to be on the lines of Marina Nunier Osuna from the original. Money Heist actor María Pedraza played the part in the Spanish original. Although Ayesha will also be seen in yet another crime thriller alongside Prateik Babbar, this Netflix drama is expected to be her big plum ticket.

Netflix didn't respond to our texts till the time we went to press.