Chunky Panday On Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur's Dating Rumours: 'This Is Collateral Damage'

Actor Chunky Panday, father of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, shed light on the swirling rumours surrounding his daughter's love life.

The grapevine has been abuzz with speculation about Ananya's relationship status, particularly with actor Aditya Roy Kapur, and Chunky candidly addressed the matter.

HERE'S WHAT HE SAID ABOUT THE DATING RUMOURS

In a candid conversation with a reputed entertainment portal, Chunky Panday reacted to the speculations of Ananya & Aditya's romantic relationship.

He stated, "Relationship rumours are a part and parcel of being an actor."

"They say that you live by your soul, you die by your soul. We're in the profession of glamour toh ye sab hone wala hi hai (All this is bound to happen). This is collateral damage, but you can’t prevent it."

ON ANANYA ADITYA'S EQUATION AS A COUPLE

When quizzed if she looks good with Aditya Roy Kapoor, Chunky tactfully navigated the question by acknowledging that Ananya looked great with all her co-stars.

From Tiger Shroff in 'Student of the Year 2' to Kartik Aaryan in 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh', she has always complemented her heroes, he added, emphasizing what a fantastic journey it has been for her so far.

When asked about the kind of man he envisions for his daughter, Chunky humorously replied, "I do not need to [reject anyone], they only reject. Maine unko kaha jo bhi hoga, he must be better than me."

ANANYA-ADITYA'S RELATIONSHIP

The rumour mill went into overdrive last month when pictures and videos of Ananya and Aditya from their Portugal trip surfaced online.

Fans and paparazzi couldn't help but speculate on the nature of their relationship as they enjoyed each other's company in Lisbon, strolling through the scenic streets and sharing moments at a restaurant.

Read Also Chunky Panday recalls getting detained for an hour when he visited Azerbaijan for Tamil movie Sardar

THEIR PROFESSIONAL FRONT

On the professional front, Ananya Panday has been making waves with her versatile roles. Her recent movie, 'Liger', alongside Vijay Deverakonda, garnered much attention, and she is now gearing up for the sequel of 'Dream Girl' with Ayushmann Khurrana. Additionally, she has an exciting untitled thriller under Vikramaditya Motwane's direction.

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur enthralled audiences with his performance in the Disney+ Hotstar series, 'The Night Manager'.