Dream Girl 2 New Promo: Ananya Panday's Hillarious Banter With Dad Chunky Will Leave You In Stitches

‘Dream Girl 2’, the star-studded comedy by Raaj Shaandilyaa is creating huge buzz due to its promotional campaign. Scheduled to hit the silver screens on August 25, the sequel boasts a quirky cast and intriguing cross-dressed characters that have kept fans on their toes.

The film's protagonist, Ayushmann Khurrana, is once again donning the role of the charming Pooja, a professional late-night caller with an unusual twist— he talks to lonely people on the phone while impersonating a female.

It seems Pooja's character has garnered immense attention even before the movie's release, as the latest promotional videos have been featuring Pooja interacting with some of Bollywood's biggest names.

From engaging in hilarious conversations with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to sharing a banter with Ranveer Singh's Rocky, Pooja's antics have left fans eagerly awaiting the film's arrival.

However, the newest promo takes the excitement to a whole new level with the introduction of none other than Chunky Panday, the real-life father of the film's leading lady, Ananya Panday.

DREAM GIRL 2 LATEST PROMO WITH CHUNKY PANDAY

Ananya shared the amusing promo on her Instagram account, where she is seen playfully confronting her father, Chunky Panday, about Pooja's overwhelming presence in the film's promotions.

Chunky promises to intervene and talk to the production house, Balaji Telefilms, owned by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, on her behalf. However, in a twist that showcases his trademark wit, Chunky inadvertently ends up dialling Pooja instead, leading to a hilarious exchange between the two characters.

Titled 'Pooja ka Funky Aashiq', the promo hilariously captures Chunky Panday's accidental flirtatious conversation with Pooja, leaving viewers in splits. Ananya's playful reaction in the video perfectly complements the on-screen father-daughter chemistry, adding an extra layer of entertainment to the film's promotion.

ABOUT THE FILM

"Dream Girl 2" marks Ananya Panday's entry into the franchise, building upon the massive success of the first instalment that hit theaters in 2019 with Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.

The film's plot revolves around Ayushmann's character, Pooja, who uses his unique ability to connect with people over the phone and offer them comfort.

