Ananya Panday's UNSEEN throwback pics with dad Chunky Panday

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 26, 2022

Actor Chunky Panday turned 60 on September 26

His daughter Ananya Panday shared a series of unseen throwback pictures to wish him on social media

“Happy 60th to the OG the best person I know, I love you daddy cool,” she captioned her post

In one of the pics, Chunky and Ananya can be seen enjoying their beach vacation

She also shared a photo of Chunky with a face pack, and a yellow headband

Ananya looked adorable in her childhood photos

Reacting to the post, Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey dropped several heart emoticons in the comments section

Thanks For Reading!

Chunky Panday's doting dad moments with Ananya and Rysa
Find out More