Chunky Panday's doting dad moments with Ananya and Rysa

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 25, 2022

Chunky Panday is all set to celebrate his 60th birthday on September 26, 2022

The actor tied the knot with Bhavana Pandey in 1998

The couple has two daughters -- Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday

Chunky and Bhavana became proud parents to their first child, daughter Ananya, in 1998

In 2004, the two became parents once again with the birth of their younger daughter Rysa

Both Ananya and Rysa are very close to their doting daddy and the two regard him as their 'best friend'

Chunky is often seen sharing priceless throwback pictures with both Ananya and Rysa

Ananya followed her father's footsteps and marked her debut in Bollywood in 2019

Rysa, on the other hand, is presently a student

At a time when the internet can be ruthless, Chunky has made sure to support his daughters and be a protective father

The family is often seen jetting off to exotic vacations to spend quality time with each other

