Photos: Salman Khan, Aryan Khan, others at Chunky Panday's birthday bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 25, 2022

Chunky Panday threw a lavish birthday on Saturday night as he is set to turn 60 on September 26, and it was attended by the who's who of Bollywood

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Among the slew of celebs who arrived at the party, Salman Khan stole the show as he came to wish Chunky

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Chunky's daughter Ananya Panday was among the first ones to arrive at the bash

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sonali Bendre dropped by at the birthday party with husband Goldie Behl

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sussanne Khan and beau Arslan Goni were also spotted leaving the party

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Filmmaker David Dhawan was all smiles as he arrived for the bash

Photo by Viral Bhayani

One of Chunky's closest friends in the industry, Jackie Shroff, arrived in style at the former's residence

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Anil Kapoor attended the party and also got the birthday boy in front of the paps, who wished him a happy birthday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Karan Johar had his fashion game on point as he walked in in a hot pink jacket

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who is quite close to the Panday family, was also spotted arriving for the party

Photo by Viral Bhayani

In a rare appearance, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda was clicked by the shutterbugs at the Panday residence

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapur

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Zayed Khan with wife Malaika Parekh

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aayush Sharma

Photo by Viral Bhayani

