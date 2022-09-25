Photos: Salman Khan, Aryan Khan, others at Chunky Panday's birthday bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 25, 2022
Chunky Panday threw a lavish birthday on Saturday night as he is set to turn 60 on September 26, and it was attended by the who's who of Bollywood
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Among the slew of celebs who arrived at the party, Salman Khan stole the show as he came to wish Chunky
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Chunky's daughter Ananya Panday was among the first ones to arrive at the bash
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sonali Bendre dropped by at the birthday party with husband Goldie Behl
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sussanne Khan and beau Arslan Goni were also spotted leaving the party
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Filmmaker David Dhawan was all smiles as he arrived for the bash
Photo by Viral Bhayani
One of Chunky's closest friends in the industry, Jackie Shroff, arrived in style at the former's residence
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Anil Kapoor attended the party and also got the birthday boy in front of the paps, who wished him a happy birthday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Karan Johar had his fashion game on point as he walked in in a hot pink jacket
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who is quite close to the Panday family, was also spotted arriving for the party
Photo by Viral Bhayani
In a rare appearance, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda was clicked by the shutterbugs at the Panday residence
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapur
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Zayed Khan with wife Malaika Parekh
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Aayush Sharma
Photo by Viral Bhayani
