 'Chilla Kyu Rahe Ho?': Kriti Sanon Asks Paparazzi To Lower Their Voices While They Click Her In Mumbai (VIDEO)
HomeEntertainment'Chilla Kyu Rahe Ho?': Kriti Sanon Asks Paparazzi To Lower Their Voices While They Click Her In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu in the lead.

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 09:26 PM IST
article-image

Actress Kriti Sanon, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Do Patti, was spotted in Andheri, Mumbai today, October 2, 2024. As she posed for the paparazzi, they began yelling and calling out her name, in response, the actress calmly asked them to keep their voices down.

Kriti was seen dressed in a black and white co-ord set from Label Nobo, which was priced at Rs. 5,800. While leaving the venue, the actress asked the paparazzi not to shout, repeatedly saying in Hindi, "Guys, chilla kyu rahe ho? Aaram se. Yahin hoon mein." The video quickly went viral on the internet.

Check out the viral video:

On the work front, Kriti will be seen next in Do Patti, which also features Kajol, Shaheed Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi and Brijendra Kala in key roles. It is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and will premiere on Netflix on October 25, 2024.

This marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after playing sisters in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale.

Do Patti marks Kriti's debut as a producer under the banner of Blue Butterfly Films.

Previously, Kriti was last seen in Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

She also starred in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor, where she played the role of SIFRA (Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation.)

