Kriti Sanon On Her 'Most Challenging' Role In Do Patti: 'It Pushed Me To Do Something I've Never Done Before'

Kriti Sanon | Photo by Varinder Chawla

National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon is all set to make her debut as a producer with Do Patti, which also stars Kajol in the lead role. The teaser of the film was officially unveiled by the makers at a grand event in Mumbai last week. While the film is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, it is written as well as co-produced by Kanika Dhillon.

During the event, Kriti revealed why working on Do Patti was a creatively satisfying experience. "In every actor's life, there comes a time when they think what they are doing is great but they also wonder 'What's next?' I am always creatively inclined towards things. I always wanted to be a part of films and tell stories in other ways besides just being an actor on set. I wanted to do this for a film for which I'm madly passionate about, in terms of its story, and Do Patti was that story. I was with Kanika through the film."

"Also, after Mimi, I wanted to find something which satisfies me as an actor, something which is layered, intense, and that pushes me to do something that I've never done before. I wasn't getting such an opportunity for a while. I believe when you can't find an opportunity that really excites you, you need to create one. For me, Do Patti was that opportunity, not just as a producer but even as an actor," Kriti added.

The actress went on to thank Kanika for the opportunity. "I want to thank Kanika for creating this with me and for giving me my most challenging role. This journey has been beautiful. From ideation to scripting and being a part of the complete process of Do Patti was creatively very satisfying. I hope I get to tell more such stories in the future," Kriti said.

Read Also Kriti Sanon, Kajol Wrap Up Do Patti Shoot

Kriti also revealed the most exciting part about being a part of Do Patti as the lead actors. "Kanika's characters are never straight. They are grey and sometimes they are layered. Which is very exciting. I believe thriller is the most difficult genre to write and even more difficult to direct because you have to keep the audience engaged and guessing throughout. Do Patti is also my first thriller, in fact, I would call the film an emotional-drama-thriller. The teaser is thrilling but the film has a lot of emotions.

Kanika, who was also present at the event with Kriti, said Do Patti is close to her heart. Opening up about the film and sharing her experience, she stated, "As a writer, the story really matters to me. Storytelling also matters to me. I am fortunate to have an audience as a writer. The best gift that a teller and the audience can have is a well-told story. Do Patti is a story which is very close to my heart. Kriti has been with me on that journey. The story will shock, surprise and enthrall everyone. It will make the audience think. I'm fortunate to have got the opportunity to produce this particular story," she said.

While praising her producer-partner Kriti, Kanika gushed, "She is an incredibly talented actor. I'm so proud to say that when I saw the performances, I thought Do Patti is her best work till date. It's just the beginning. I am so proud that we got to work together. Also, as a writer-producer, casting Kajol was a dream come true. She is a legend. Seeing the screen light up with Kriti and Kajol is any writer and producer's dream."

While Kajol will be seen as a police officer for the first time in Do Patti, the makers have portrayed Kriti in a never-seen-before avatar. The film also stars Shaheer Sheikh as Kriti's on-screen lover.