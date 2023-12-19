Kriti Sanon, Kajol Wrap Up Do Patti Shoot

By: Sachin T | December 19, 2023
Kriti Sanon wrapped up the shoot of her maiden production, Do Patti, on Tuesday
The film will see Kriti share the screen with Kajol for the first time
The mystery thriller also marks the Bollywood debut of television heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh
Sharing a photo with veteran actress Tanvi Azmi, Kriti wrote, "Ma’am you are a rockstar! I love you and I’m so glad I got to know you! Thank you for being so warm and amazing!"
"Every film has a piece of my heart in it, but some have my soul too.. #DoPatti has had my heart, soul, brain, love, tears, dreams and more.." she added
Kriti further penned, "As my heart sinks knowing that this ride has come to an end, I’m grateful for the beautiful memories and the even more beautiful people who made it so special!"
Do Patti has been jointly produced by Kriti and Kanika Dhillon, and the film has also been written by the latter
Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film promises to take the audience on a suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India
