Sonakshi Sinha's Monochrome Sharara Set Is The Perfect Fit For This Wedding Season

By: Sachin T | December 19, 2023

Actress Sonakshi Sinha made heads turn in a stunning sharara set in her latest Instagram post

The actress got all decked up for a wedding and her outfit is the perfect ensemble for the ongoing wedding season

Sonakshi wore a beautiful white sharara set, adorned with intricate black embroidery

She paired her outfit with chunky oxidised earrings and a silver choker

"Vaadiyon mein wedding… filmy hona zaroori hai!!!" she captioned her photo

Sonakshi's sharara set served as a break from the usual sarees and lehengas during the wedding season, and gave a rather classy yet easy look

Sonakshi is a true desi girl and her photos on social media are proof

She also shared a slew of other photos from the wedding on her social media, flaunting her traditional wardrobe

