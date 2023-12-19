Sonakshi Sinha's Monochrome Sharara Set Is The Perfect Fit For This Wedding Season

By: Sachin T | December 19, 2023
Actress Sonakshi Sinha made heads turn in a stunning sharara set in her latest Instagram post
The actress got all decked up for a wedding and her outfit is the perfect ensemble for the ongoing wedding season
Sonakshi wore a beautiful white sharara set, adorned with intricate black embroidery
She paired her outfit with chunky oxidised earrings and a silver choker
"Vaadiyon mein wedding… filmy hona zaroori hai!!!" she captioned her photo
Sonakshi's sharara set served as a break from the usual sarees and lehengas during the wedding season, and gave a rather classy yet easy look
Sonakshi is a true desi girl and her photos on social media are proof
She also shared a slew of other photos from the wedding on her social media, flaunting her traditional wardrobe
