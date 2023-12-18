Triptii Dimri's Red Hot Gown Serves As A Perfect Pick For Christmas Season

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 18, 2023
Animal star Triptii Dimri recently left the netizens swooning by posting several photos on her social media.
Photo Via Instagram
Triptii Dimri attended an event recently and wore a red hot gown.
Triptii Dimri's red gown is from the French fashion label Cinq à Sept and is priced at ₹57,770, according to the page's official page.
Triptii Dimri's outfit is called 'Adele Gown' on the fashion label's page and features an embellished bow with a deep-V neckline.
Triptii Dimri's floor-length red dress is the perfect fit for Christmas this season.
For makeup, Triptii Dimri opted for a smokey eyeshadow, contoured cheekbones and a glossy nude lip shade.
Triptii Dimri kept her accessories minimal silver earrings and statement rings.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Triptii Dimri kept her tresses open in a side partition and well-defined waves.
