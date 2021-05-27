Bollywood Fights Covid: Shabana Azmi boosts vaccination drives in rural India

While in cities and smaller towns following a virulent second wave of Covid infections many are queuing up for vaccines now, in the interiors, people still jump into the river rather than get vaccinated. They believe that rather than boost immunity and reduce fatality, these jabs will result in sterility and increase mortality numbers. Shabana Azmi who has had to fight such superstitious beliefs even in Mijwan, her own village in Uttar Pradesh, concedes that in rural areas, lack of information and misinformation often results in disempowerment. “The administration is battling resistance to both testing and vaccination. In the absence of a strong health care system, people in villages tend to be naturally suspicious when the government launches any kind of mission,” points out the actor-activist who was distributing oxygen concentrators in the state earlier.

Informing her that UP had plenty of oxygen in stock to deal with rising Covid cases, the District Magistrate of Azamgarh, along with the Medical Superintendent of Phulpur and the Community Health Worker in Mijwan, requested her to appeal to the people to take vaccines, hoping they would listen to her. The government has roped in Accredited Social Health Activists (Asha) and Anganwadi workers for door-to-door surveys to pinpoint those in need of testing and urging others to register for vaccination on the CoWin app. “But these workers are often untrained and rather than ally fears, they add to them with bald queries about whether someone has fever. Knowing that a “yes” can lead to institutionalised quarantine in poorly maintained government schools, villagers often lie,” she sighs.