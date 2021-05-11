Bollywood agaisnt COVID-19: Stars take off their Maldives filter; focus gaze and resources on crisis

Social media has also helped Harshvardhan Rane in arranging 3 oxygen concentrators. He sold his bike in exchange of those concentrators. “I let people on Instagram help me find genuine oxygen concentrators. I feel grateful for social media coming to rescue and helping us. It is a great tool if used to help people in need,” Harshvardhan said.

Even Sushmita Sen managed to arrange oxygen cylinders for a hospital in Delhi with the help of social media. Last month, she had taken to her Twitter to ask her followers to suggest a way she could send oxygen cylinders to Delhi. A few days later, Sushmita updated her followers that she’s sent the cylinders to Delhi.

Gurmeet Choudhary has also come forward to help. Apart from helping people to arrange Covid relief resources, he is also focussing on opening an 1000-bed hospitals in Patna and Lucknow. On Monday, the actor took to Instagram to announce the launch of his makeshift hospital called Astha in Nagpur for Covid-19 patients in collaboration with Dr Sayyed Wajahatali and team.

A slew of actors has also collaborated with NGOs or has started their own foundations in order to provide aid to the people. Jacqueline Fernandez has launched her foundation, You Only Live Once (YOLO), a few days ago. She recently visited the kitchen of Roti Bank Foundation to serve meals to the needy. Sunny Leone has joined hands with the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to feed meals to around 10,000 migrant workers in Delhi, while John Abraham has handled over his social media accounts to NGOs who help amid Covid pandemic. Randeep Hooda has teamed up with NGO Khalsa Aid to provide oxygen concentrators to the needy people.

Tulsi Kumar is also trying her best with her new initiative, Mission 5000. “Mission 5000 is my attempt to provide free oxygen concentrators to patients at home amid the shortage of beds and oxygen in hospitals. I have partnered with Mission Josh for the same and we will extend our help through NGOs in an attempt to impact 5000 lives who have been dealing with the virus. The goal of this campaign is 5 Cr and we look forward to all the contribution that people want to make wholeheartedly,” the singer said.

Salman Khan, who in a recently posted video on Instagram was seen tasting food samples before the dabbas were sent out to frontline workers, has decided to offer monetary help to 25,000 daily wage workers of the film industry. BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) informed: “Salman Khan will give Rs 1,500 to each worker for a month. He’s always there for help.” Not only this, Salman’s film banner Salman Khan Films recently announced that the revenue earned from the former’s forthcoming action film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, will be used to support Covid-19 relief work.

Tiwari also informed the Cinema Journal that Netflix has also pitched in to help. The streaming platform along with Producers Guild of India (PGI) will transfer Rs 3.5 crore to 7,000 wage workers.

Yash Raj Films has also stepped in to extend their help. YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra has launched ‘Saathi’ initiative to financially support the Hindi film industry’s daily wage workers who are in dire need. As part of the initiative, the foundation will direct benefit transfers of Rs 5000 to women and senior citizens in the industry as well as distribute ration kits to workers. YRF has also taken a responsibility to vaccinate 30,000 members of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).