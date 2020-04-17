Shabana Azmi condemns attacks on doctors combating coronavirus

"Fear begets hate. Hate begets more hate. I beg you lets replace hate with humaneness n salute our HEROS," the tweet further read.

With the country battling COVID-19, many cases of doctors and other medical practitioners being attacked by angry kin of patients, have come to the fore from different parts of the country.

Three people, including a doctor and pharmacist, suffered injuries when stones were pelted at the ambulance carrying a team of medical personnel and police in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Wednesday, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr SP Garg.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the National Security Act (NSA) would be slapped against those responsible for the act.