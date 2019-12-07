Bohot Hard: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi to team up for intense romantic drama?

While Siddhant's chemistry with Ranveer has been really good and applauded by the audience, we can only wait to see if he portrays a great chemistry with the love of his life.

Reportedly, the movie has been scheduled to go on the floors by March 2020.

Besides, Siddhant is currently starring in the web show 'Inside Edge 2' starring Richa Chaddha, Vivek Oberoi and Angad Bedi, where he is portraying the role of a cricketer. The show was released on Amazon Prime since December 6.

On the other hand, Deepika is busy shooting for Meghna Gulzar's next, 'Chhapaak' in which she will be seen opposite Vikrant Massey. The film has been slated to release on January 10, 2020.

She will also be seen in Kabir Khan's '83. While Ranveer is playing the ace cricketer and former captain of team India, Kapil Dev, Deepika will play his wife Romi Dev. Covering the 1983 Cricket World Cup, the movie will release next year on April 10.