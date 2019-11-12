He kissed and hugged me: Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls make-out session with Ranveer Singh

Mumbai: Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi says he has "emotionally made-out" with his "Gully Boy" co-star Ranveer Singh.

"We had a different moment. He hugged me and I have cried, he has kissed me, he has hugged me. Proper make-out session in middle of, PVR Juhu. Yes, I have emotionally made-out with Ranveer Singh," Siddhant said while recalling a moment from the screening of "Gully Boy" in Mumbai.

Life of rapper Naved Shaikh, popular by his stage name Naezy, along with Divine's (Vivian Fernandes) served as an inspiration for the script of Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy".

Siddhant was seen as MC Sher in "Gully Boy", in which Ranveer's character used rap as a tool to express his views on society and life in Dharavi, one of the largest slums of Asia. The film is India's official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards. It also stars Alia Bhatt.