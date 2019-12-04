Inside Edge 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sayani Gupta, Vivek Oberoi make for a happy bunch

Inside Edge season 1 created waves with it being extremely successful and now the makers have come up with the second season of the show.
Today, the makers curated the press conference for the web series. Present at the event were Vivek Oberoi, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sayani Gupta, Gurmeet Singh, Tanuj Virmani, Aakash Bhatia, Karan Anshuman, Angad Bedi, Ritesh Sidhawani, Amit Sial and Sapna Pabbi.
The first season received rave reviews from the audience as well as the critics where the show went on to get massive recognition by getting nominated for International Emmy Awards.
Inside Edge was definitely a game-changer portraying the story of Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise playing in the PowerPlay League.
Above all, Inside Edge Season 2 is a story of passion, courage, and love.
Makers have been keeping the intrigue alive by not revealing much about the story. The second season is also produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment and it will premiere on 6 December on Amazon Prime.
