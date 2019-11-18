Inside Edge 2: Much-awaited trailer of Richa Chaddha, Vivek Oberoi starrer has bowled everyone out!

Building on the success of its International Emmy nomination last year, Inside Edge is the story of the Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise playing in the PowPlay League. Set in a landscape of sports, secrets, and scandals where selfishness is a virtue and sex, money, and power are mere means to an end, Inside Edge is a story that pulls no punches, minces no words, and takes no prisoners.

Above all, Inside Edge Season 2 is a story of passion, courage, and love. Come witness the game beyond the game. Joining the cast lead cast in Season 2 are Aamir Bashir, Sapna Pabbi, and Markand Deshpande.