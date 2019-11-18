One Mic Stand Review: Shashi Tharoor outperforms, others lack genuine LOL stuff

"One Mic Stand" falls short of expectation not because of lack of effort. As an experiment in the Indian stand-up scene it is definitely a novel try. The sense of being let down, however, is an outcome of ineffective execution. Each episode wastes too much time in capturing the preparation process of each celebrity performer.

They could have kept it shorter and cut to the chase, allotting more time to the stand-up performances, than telling us what goes on behind.

For a quick idea Â- each of the five episodes features a celebrity who takes to stand-up comedy for the first time, and presents a short gig. He or she is mentored by a professional stand-up comedian. So, you have Zakir Khan mentoring Bhuvan Bam, Angad Singh Ranyal for Taapsee Pannu, Ashish Shakya with Richa Chadha, Rohan Joshi mentoring Vishal Dadlani, and Kunal Kamra for Tharoor.

In each of the five episodes, shot with live audience at Canvas Laugh Club in Noida's Mall Of India, the mentor comic as well as stand-up star Sapan Verma Â- who is the brains behind the project Â- do warm-up gigs before the celebrity comic takes the stage. The idea is to get the audience in the mood to laugh, before the celeb artiste comes in.