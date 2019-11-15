What happened when Kunal Kamra mentored Shashi Tharoor

According to show's format, a comedian mentors the celebrities before the stand up and for Shashi Tharoor it was "anti-national" Kunal Kamra.

When asked how was it mentoring Tharoor, Kamra told the Quint, "It was actually fun mentoring him. He was super cool about not rejecting jokes based on how it would make him look. I didn’t expect him to be this okay with everything. He came in very light, not like a big leader – which I get, because he’s not one currently (laughs)."

Kunal Kamra is known to crticize PM Modi, so did they two bond? Kamra says, "Actually, no. We didn’t discuss the prime minister at all. We got a brief while to discuss politics candidly on one of the days, and we spoke about the state of the Congress. He discussed the youth leadership in the country, and he heard me out on the public perception and social media perception of the party. So, it wasn’t about the BJP at all!"

Kamra rated Tharoor 10/10 for his performance. He said, "He aced the entire performance and got every joke right."

The full episode will be premiering on November 15 on Amazon Prime.