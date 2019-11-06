Amazon Prime series 'Inside Edge 2' to air on December 6

Mumbai: Actor-producer Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday unveiled the motion poster of Amazon Prime series "Inside Edge 2" and shared that it will air on December 6.

Farhan tweeted: "Time to witness the Game beyond the Game! New season bouncing back on 6 December 2019. #InsideEdge2 #NewSeason" The series stars Tanuj Virwani, Vivek Oberoi and Richa Chadha.