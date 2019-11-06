Akshay Kumar's first music video 'Filhall' gets a release date

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar announced the release date of his debut music video 'Filhall' on Wednesday. The video starring Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur will be launched on November 9, this year, revealed the 'Mission Mangal' star by dropping a teaser on Twitter.

"I often hear people say, nowadays songs lack melody. I hope #FILHALL changes that. Sharing the teaser of my FIRST MUSIC VIDEO! Full song releasing on 9th Nov," he wrote.