Flashback Friday: Deepika Padukone's unseen pic with Kareena Kapoor has left internet baffled

An unseen picture of Deepika Padukone with Kareena Kapoor Khan and John Abraham has been doing rounds on the internet and Deepika looks completely unrecognizable in it.
Apart from the fact that it is weekend, another reason we love Fridays is that we know we will be blessed with flashback Friday pictures of our favourite celebrities. But this one, is 'the mother of flashbacks!'
In the picture, 'Padmaavat' actress Deepika can be seen posing with Kareena Kapoor Khan, John Abraham, Mona Singh, Chetan Bhagat and a few others. While fans still haven't got the chance to watch these two on the silver screen together, this picture came much as a delight.
A fanpage on Instagram shared this gem and fans are baffled over how unrecognizable Deepika looks.
In the picture, Kareena is seen wearing an off-the-shoulders pink dress as she happily poses for the camera and flaunts her award. John Ibrahim is seen sitting beside her. In the back, we see a tall lady holding on to her award. The lady in the pink figure hugging dress is Bollywood's most successful actress, Deepika Padukone.
Here's the picture:
On the work front, Deepika will be next seen with husband Ranveer Singh. The couple will once again share screen with Kabir Khan's '83 where Ranveer will portray the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika his wife Romi Dev.
Besides, Deepika is also gearing up for Meghna Gulzar's Chapaak starring Vikrant Massey, which is based on the real life acid attack survivor Laxmi.
Also, there is good news for those waiting to see Deepika and Ranbir Kapoor together again after Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha in 2015. The pair will reunite for a love story directed by Luv Ranjan.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha'. Apart from that she is gearing for her multi-starrer film Good Newwz, which also features Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.
Furthermore, she will also be seen in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She has also bagged a role in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer project Takht.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)