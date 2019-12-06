Flashback Friday: Deepika Padukone's unseen pic with Kareena Kapoor has left internet baffled

An unseen picture of Deepika Padukone with Kareena Kapoor Khan and John Abraham has been doing rounds on the internet and Deepika looks completely unrecognizable in it.

Apart from the fact that it is weekend, another reason we love Fridays is that we know we will be blessed with flashback Friday pictures of our favourite celebrities. But this one, is 'the mother of flashbacks!'

In the picture, 'Padmaavat' actress Deepika can be seen posing with Kareena Kapoor Khan, John Abraham, Mona Singh, Chetan Bhagat and a few others. While fans still haven't got the chance to watch these two on the silver screen together, this picture came much as a delight.

A fanpage on Instagram shared this gem and fans are baffled over how unrecognizable Deepika looks.

In the picture, Kareena is seen wearing an off-the-shoulders pink dress as she happily poses for the camera and flaunts her award. John Ibrahim is seen sitting beside her. In the back, we see a tall lady holding on to her award. The lady in the pink figure hugging dress is Bollywood's most successful actress, Deepika Padukone.

Here's the picture: