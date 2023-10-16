Bobby Deol On Doing Negative Roles: 'I Used To Be Disgusted At Myself' |

Bobby Deol, who made his movie debut as a leading actor in the mid-90s with Barasat, has had a checkered career. His filmography boasts some critically acclaimed films like Gupt, Kareeb, Dillagi, and Humraaz to name a few and a smashing OTT debut with Class of ’83 and Aashram. During his recent appearance at the Jagran Film Festival, the actor engaged in a heartfelt conversation with The Free Press Journal, which ranged from family to films.

The year 2023 has been an exciting one for the Deol family — Dharmendra was seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Sunny in Gadar 2, his younger son, Rajveer, making his debut with Dono, and Bobby will soon be seen in Animal. “God has been kind to us and it’s been a special year for us as many of my family members were seen on the big screen. My brother Sunny’s film Gadar 2 was a huge hit. Dad (Dharmendra) was marvellous in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani…No one could have done that role better than him. He created magic with his wonderful performance. My nephew Rajveer’s film Dono created a buzz and his chacha’s, that is my film, Animal, is releasing soon,” a delighted Bobby shares.

“My nephew, Karan, got married. We are all boys so now we have a daughter in the family.”

When Bobby made his debut, he had a rockstar image owing to his signature style comprising leather jackets and sunglasses. Recalling his initial days in the industry, the actor says, “While growing up, I saw dad wearing these amazing sunglasses, since then I had an obsession about wearing them. I used to search for them in his cupboard, but it was all in vain. Later I learnt that he wore them while shooting and returned them after finishing it. I had then decided when I grew up I would have my own collection of sunglasses. I remember I was doing Barsaat and I asked director Raj Kumar Santoshi if I could wear the purple coloured sunglasses I had, but he declined my request. But, Santosh Shivam (cinematographer) gave the green signal and I wore them. I never knew that it would become a rage.”

After a lull of sorts for a few years, Bobby made a noteworthy comeback in 2017 with Poster Boys, following it up with Race 3, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, Housefull 4. He then turned his attention to OTT in 2020. “I love cinema, it creates magic. OTT offered me a chance to flourish in my second innings and to break my image, which is difficult. Everyone took me seriously as an actor with Class of 83. Then came Ashram. I was excited to work with director Prakash Jha. I was blown away with the love I received wherever I went after doing that show.”

Bobby turned a new leaf in his career by taking on negative roles. Talking about playing antagonists, he says, “These roles are fun to play. But, they also take a toll. I used to be disgusted at myself after the shoot and consoled myself by saying that I was not that character, but just playing it, so it’s fine. I do films which attract me to go on the sets and keep doing it. You are not a fortune-teller, so you can’t predict a film’s success or failure.”

Bobby credits his humbleness and staying grounded to his upbringing. “I have always looked up to my father. Despite being such a huge star he was always humble. This is what attracted me to be an actor. The audience’s expressions in their eyes were their love for him. I felt it was important to be a good human being and then a good actor. It’s the upbringing and my learnings from him… Everyone in my family is like this,” he avers.

Talking about sibling love and strong bond, the actor shares, “My brother (Sunny) is 10 years older than me and he boasted that to me quite a lot. He would never study and he wanted me to do better than him in academics, so he always scolded me. I am lucky; my brother is like a father figure to me. His immense love for me — right from childhood — has not changed. I remember when my first film was released, he left his shooting. He had a career but he left it and concentrated on promoting my debut film in every way to make it successful.”

