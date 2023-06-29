'Beti Lag Rahi Hai': Netizens React To Bobby Deol's Dinner Date Video With Wife Tanya

Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Actor Bobby Deol was spotted with his wife Tanya Deol in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. The couple was all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs outside a restaurant in Bandra. Several pictures and videos of the couple are doing the rounds on social media.

While the Aashram actor flaunted his muscular body in a black vest and blue ripped jeans, Tanya looked stunning in a double-layered top and blue skirt with a front slit.

The actor and his wife made heads turn with their impeccable fashion sense. Soon after their video was shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram, netizens said that Bobby Deol seems to be ageing in reverse. Several users also pointed out how 'young' Tanya looked.

A user commented, "Omg wife hai mujhe lga beti hai inki." Another wrote, "His wife looks very young and beautiful."

"Both looking so good especially his wife looks younger, fresh and gorgeous," read another comment.

"जो भी हो भाभी जी आज भी 22 की लगती है" read another comment.

Bobby Deol and Tanya's love story

Bobby and Tanya's love story began in the late 1990s. They met through mutual friends and instantly connected. After getting to know each other, they realised they had a strong bond and decided to take their relationship to the next level.

Bobby and Tanya got married on May 30, 1996, in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.

While Bobby gained popularity as an actor in Bollywood, Tanya pursued her passion for interior designing.

The couple has two kids, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol. Bobby is the second son of actor Dharmendra and his first wife, Parkash Kaur.