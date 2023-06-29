Dharmendra Shares Cryptic Post After Esha Deol, Hema Malini Skip Karan's Wedding: 'Could Have Spoken Personally But...'

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Wednesday shared a cryptic post for wife Hema Malini and daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol after they missed Sunny Deol's son Karan's wedding. For those unversed, Karan tied the knot with Drisha Acharya in Mumbai on June 18.

The wedding bash was attended by the Deol family and several Bollywood celebs. However, Hema, Esha and Ahana did not attend the wedding as well as the pre-wedding festivities.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Dharmendra shared a photo with Esha and wrote, "Esha , Ahana , Hema and all my darling kids ……loving Takhtani’s and Vohra’s l love you and respect you all from the core of my heart……age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to to you ……..but."

Hours after he shared the post, Esha shared another throwback picture from her wedding and wrote in the caption, "Love you papa . You are the best. Love you unconditionally & you know that . Cheer up & always be happy & healthy. Love u."

Esha dropped a lovely congratulatory message for newlyweds Karan and Drisha on social media.

Esha took to Instagram stories and wrote, "Congratulations Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness. Lots of love (evil eye emoji and red heart emoji)" Responding to her, Karan wrote on his Instagram Story, "Thank you so much."

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1953 when he was yet to make his Bollywood debut. Apart from Bobby and Sunny, Dharmendra also has daughters Vijeta and Ajeita with his first wife.

However, while working in films, Dharmendra's closeness with Hema Malini started growing and in 1980 the two tied the knot.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini have daughters Esha and Ahana together.