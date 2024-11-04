 Bigg Boss 18: ‘Aap Mein Aisa Hai Kya,’ Says Kashish Kapoor To Eisha Singh As Duo Get Into Ugly Spat
Kashish Kapoor and Eisha Singh will be seen getting into a heated argument in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18. Kashish, who is a wild card entrant on the show was openly seen expressing her dislike for the actress.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 12:37 AM IST
Kashish Kapoor, known for her previous controversial stint in MTV Splitsvilla has now entered the Bigg Boss 18 house as a wild card contestant. While Kashish was pretty clear about her likes and dislike in the AV shown to the contestants on the show, the Splitsvilla fame will be seen getting into an ugly arguement with co contestant Eisha Singh on her first day in the show.

Eisha will be seen asking Kashish about having watching the show since day 1 outside the show. Kashish then goes ahead to tell Eisha that she has been talking behind everyone’s backs. Eisha then confronts Kashish and asks the Splitsvilla fame about her statement on having watched only 2.5 episodes of the show. Replying to Eisha, Kashish calls her an insecure person. Eisha then tells Kashish that she is just jealous of her. Angered, Kashish says, “Aap mein Aisa hai hi Kya jo tujhse jalu?” Eisha then stands up and says, “Upar se leke neeche Tak Sab hai.” “Andhon mein kaana Raja,” Kashish comments.

In the AV shown to the contestants, Kashish can be seen calling Eisha ‘devious,’ ‘wannabe,’ ‘bitchy’ and ‘mean.’

