‘Definition Of B***y, Pick Me, Attention Seeker’: Bigg Boss 18 Fans SLAM Kashish Kapoor For Her Words Against Eisha Singh & Avinash Mishra

The Bigg Boss 18 house is heating up as Splitsvilla 15’s Kashish Kapoor makes her grand entrance as a wild card contestant. Known for her controversial stint on Splitsvilla, Kashish wasted no time in shaking things up, zeroing in Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh. The actress was seen calling Avinash ‘badtameez’ and addressed Eisha as a ‘devious and wannabe girl.’

However, looks like, Netizens are not on the Splitsvilla fame‘s side this time. As soon as the precap was dropped, ardent viewers of the show took to their X handles to slam Kashish for her remarks on Eisha and Avinash and addressed her as a hypocritical girl.

Kashish, who has been no stranger to conflict in her previous reality show, quickly launched an attack on Eisha and Avinash and said, “Avinash Bahut badtameez hai and somebody needs to tell him that. Eisha is also very devious. She is very mean and bitchy and wannabe types.”

But looks like, Kashish’s statements are not going very well with fans of both Eisha and Avinash. Many viewers highlighted Kashish’s tendency toward confrontational behavior on Splitsvilla, pointing out the irony of her comments. One user tweeted, “Look who is calling eisha bitchy. Did she forgot we have seen her in Splitsvilla. This girl is the definition of bitchy, pick me, attention seeker”. Another user wrote, “In #BiggBoss18 , it looks like #DigvijayRathee and #KashishKapoor are targeting strong players like #AvinashMishra, #EishaSingh, and #VivianDsena. Instead of playing their own game, they seem to think attacking others will get them attention.”

While Kashish’s entry certainly adds a new dynamic to the Bigg Boss environment, it’s clear that her negative comments are not resonating with the audience.