 'I Do Not Like Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra & Eisha Singh': Kashish Kapoor On Who Is Playing Dirtiest Game In Bigg Boss 18 (Exclusive)
Kashish Kapoor, who rose to fame with her stint in Splitsvilla 15, is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 18 house as a wild card contestant. Before entering the show, in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Kashish opened up on the current equations in the game and revealed who she does not like as of now.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 09:53 PM IST
article-image

Kashish Kapoor, who rose to fame with her stint in Splitsvilla 15 is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 18 house as a wild card contestant. A promo of her interaction with Salman Khan and Digvijay Rathee before she enters the show has been going viral on the internet. In this video, where Kashish can be seen referring to herself as the ‘Main character,’ both Salman Khan and Digvijay seem visibly irked.

article-image

Well, The Free Press Journal got in an exclusive interaction with Kashish before she entered the show and she spilled her heart out on the current game of the contestants. We asked her about the two groups formed in the Bigg Boss house and who according to her is playing the dirtiest game. Without mincing her words, Kashish went ahead to take a few names and said, “Dekho groups ka toh nahi pata Kyun ke Maine show itna follow nahi kiya hai. Maine hardly 4 episodes dekhe hai is season ke. But yes, mujhe Avinash nahi pasand hai, mujhe Vivian nahi pasand aur mujhe Eisha bhi nahi pasand hai. Aur mujhe kaun pasand hai? Mujhe Sab se jyda Karan Veer pasand hai, so yeah that.”

article-image

For the uninformed, Kashish and Digvijay, who were paired with each other in Splitsvilla 15 went ahead to be at loggerheads after the former decided to choose money and quit the show, which ultimately resulted into Digvijay’s exit from the show too. Now that the duo are coming in the Bigg Boss house together, viewers, who are aware of their recent history are anticipating their participation in this season of Bigg Boss.

article-image

