 Bigg Boss 18: ‘Main Character Bolne Se Ho Nahi Jaata,’ Says Digvijay Rathee On Kashish Kapoor Calling Herself Reason Behind His Wild Card Entry
Digvijay Singh Rathee, who is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 18 house as a wild card contestant, interacted with the paparazzi before entering the show. When asked about his spat with Kashish Kapoor in front of host Salman Khan, Digvijay stated that Kashish once again ruined his moment.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 06:09 PM IST
article-image

Digivijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor’s rivalry goes back to their stint together in MTV Splitsvilla. Both Digvijay and Kashish, who teamed up in Splitsvilla got on to loggerheads after the actress decided to choose money over proceeding further in the game, post which, Digivijay too had to unfortunately exit the show.

article-image

Now, as the two of them are all set to enter Bigg Boss 18 together as wild card contestants, a promo of them getting into a heated arguement in front of host Salman Khan has been released by the channel. In this promo, Kashish can be seen introducing herself as the ‘main character’ and went ahead to state that it is because of her that Digivijay is getting a chance to enter the show. As both Digvijay and Kashish are all set to enter the show today, the former was spotted by the paparazzi outside the sets of Bigg Boss 18. When the media quizzed Digvijay about his fight with Kashish on stage in front of host Salman Khan, Digvijay stated that Kashish ruined his moment with Salman Khan and that he wished to interact with the superstar a little longer. Further, when the Splitsvilla fame was asked about Kashish calling herself the main character, Digvijay said, “Apne aapko koi main character bol ne se bann toh nahi jata Na. Aise toh main bhi bol dunga kal ke main Salman sir hoon, par main bolne se bann toh nahi jaunga Na, Salman sir toh Salman sir hi rahenge.”

article-image

While both Kashish and Digvijay’s names were associated with this season of Bigg Boss long before the show began, their entry together in the show is eagerly anticipated by the viewers of Splitsvilla, given their recent history.

