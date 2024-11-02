Who Is Kashish Kapoor? Bigg Boss 18 Wildcard Entry Who Got Into Argument With Splitsvilla 15 Rival Digvijay Rathee On Stage

Bigg Boss 18 is about to heat up as Kashish Kapoor has joined the Salman Khan-hosted reality show as a wildcard contestant alongside her Splitsvilla 15 rival Digvijay Singh Rathee. If you watched Splitsvilla 15, you’re likely aware of the history between Kashish and Digvijay on the show.

In the new promo shared by the makers, Kashish and Digvijay were seen getting into a heated argument in front of Salman Khan. Khan asks the duo if they know each other; to this, Kashish says, "I am the main character." Digvijay replies, "Kisi bhi podcast pe jaake maine tumhara naam nahi liya."

To this, she adds, "Sambhal ke tumhare kismat ki dor mere haath mein thi last time. Aur aaj yaha ho to bhi mere hi kaaran ho ye bhulna mat. Us ladki ke lalach ke kaaran mere bachpan ka sapna tuut gaya, meri maa ro di."

Check out the promo:

Digvijay argued, "Toh sach hi toh bola." Then he added, "Diwali hai, mai ye negativity bilkul nahi chahta apnei zindagi mein." An irritated Salman then asked Kashish, "Ho gaya aapka?" She points out to Digvijay and says, "Inka ho gaya to mera definitely."

Who is Kashish Kapoor?

Kashish Kapoor gained popularity after her participation in the dating reality show, Splitsvilla 15, which was hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani.

Hailing from Bihar, Kashish is known for her fierce personality and outspoken opinions. She describes herself as bold, confident and romantic.

She also won the Miss Fashion Icon title in a competition that was held in Bihar. Reportedly, Kashish began her career in hosting and even took tuition while she was still studying in college.

In Splitsvilla 15, Kashish shared a romantic bond with Addy Jain. They were often seen getting cosy with each other; however, things took a turn when Kashish decided to dump her love connection and pursue power, which led her to partner with Digvijay Singh Rathee.

Kashish and Digvijay had entered the Splitsvilla X5 finale, but before the finale round, Kapoor was offered to play the finale stunt or walk away with Rs 10 lakhs; she chose the money. This decision left Digvijay heartbroken, as he had to exit the competition alongside her.

Shortly after, she received a lot of backlash from netizens, prompting her to file a complaint for cyberbullying for the online harassment.

Kashish also has a strong social media presence, with 698K followers on Instagram and 68.8K subscribers on her YouTube channel.