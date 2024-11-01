Who Is Digvijay Singh Rathee? Everything You Need To Know About Bigg Boss 18's FIRST Wildcard Entry | Photo Via Instagram

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, is about to get even more entertaining, as the makers have announced the season's first wildcard entry, and it is none other than Digvijay Singh Rathee. A new promo from the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode shows, featuring a clip of Digvijay's entry, is going viral.

Earlier, it was reported that Digvijay would enter the Bigg Boss 18 along with the other contestants on October 6. However, his absence left supporters disappointed, making this surprise entry a pleasant treat for Digvijay's fans. The makers of Bigg Boss 18 are yet to share the official promo on their social media handles.

Check out the promo:

In case you are wondering who Digvijay Singh Rathee is, here is all the information we have gathered for you.

Who is Digvijay Singh Rathee?

Digvijay Singh Rathee gained popularity after he participated in the dating reality show Splitsvilla X5. He was known for his smart game strategies and was often seen getting into physical altercations with Siwet Tomar. His arguments with Akriti Negi, Addy Jain, among others, were known to all.

Digvijay had formed a love-connection with Unnati Tomar, however, after she was evicted from the show, he was formed a game connection with Kashish Kapoor. The duo even made it to the finale, where they competed against Jashwanth Bopanna-Akriti Negi and Harsh Arora-Rushali Yadav.

However, things took a turn, when Kashish choose to take Rs 10 lakh and quit the show, choosing the money over winning the task and claiming the trophy, leaving Digvijay heartbroken.

While the other contestants, including host Sunny Leone, became emotional as Digvijay broke down in tears, Kashish became the villain of the show for not fighting for the trophy and choosing money instead.

Before Splitsvilla, Digvijay participated in Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand and gained immense fan-following after participating in Roadies 19.

Digvijay also has a strong social media presence with 1.3M followers on Instagram handle. He also owns a YouTube channel where he has 556K subscribers.

Digvijay, who is a known face now, once gatecrashed a live cricket match to meet his idol Virat Kohli. He revealed that the moment he shook Virat Kohli's hand, security officials grabbed him. However, Kohli intervened and asked them not to be too hard on Rathee.