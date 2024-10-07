Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Rajat Dalal & Tajinder Bagga Get Into Spat Over Former's Bike Incident, YouTuber Says, 'Bhoot Bana Dunga' (VIDEO)

Looks liken the viewers of Bigg Boss 18 are all set to witness the first clash of the season. With Rajat Dalal and Tajinder Bagga's disagreement that seems to have irked the popular youtuber, he can be seen losing calm on the popular politician.

In a recently released promo of the show by Colors TV, Tajinder and Hema, who are currently in the jail are seen speaking to Rajat Dalal. It is during this conversation when Tajinder points out at a 'gaadi wala incident.' Rajat then asks Tajinder if he saw the bike falling. Replying to Rajat, Tajinder states that he did see the bike falling and says, ''Haan dekha tha na girte huye.'' Agitated, Rajat asks Tajinder to be in his limits and says, ''Jhooth kyu bol rahe ho? Ye gate beech mein hai bhaisahab warna do minute mein mazzak bana deta main aapka.'' Replying to Rajat, Tajinder tells him that he feels he did hit the biker. Rajat fuming with anger says, ''Hisab se baat karo warna bhoot bana dunga.''

What is Rajat's infamous bike incident?

Well, a few months ago, a video of Rajat Dalal driving his car at 143 kmph and hitting a bike rider went viral on the internet. Rajat, after hitting the biker was also seen saying, ''Gir gaya? Koi baat nahi, ye roz ka kaam hai.'' This video of the popular youtuber left netizens fuming with anger and strict action was demanded against him.