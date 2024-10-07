Who Is Gunaratna Sadavarte? Know Everything About The Controversial Advocate Inside Bigg Boss 18 House

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, began on Sunday (October 6) and 19 contestants entered the house. The season looks promising as the makers have managed to get celebrities and famous personalities from different fields under one roof.

Gunaratna Sadavarte, a lawyer from Maharashtra, also entered the Bigg Boss 18 house. His entry in the show has grabbed eyeballs as Sadavarte has often been in news for the wrong reasons.

Who is Gunaratna Sadavarte?

Gunaratna Sadavarte is known for his activism and involvement in high-profile legal cases. He gained prominence for his work on cases involving public interest and social justice.

He had led the MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation) staffers' strike in 2022. In April that year, Sadavarte was arrested following a protest by the MSRTC employees outside the bungalow of NCP founder Sharad Pawar.

Read Also Who is Suraj Chavan? Know Everything About Marathi Bigg Boss 5 Winner

According to media reports, the authorities accused him of inciting violence and disrupting public order, however, his supporters strongly denied the claims, asserting that he was merely exercising his right to free speech.

The Maharashtra government had given reservation to the Maratha community in 2018 under the category of Social and Educational Backwardness (SEBC). However, Sadavarte had successfully fought the petition in the Supreme Court that the reservation given to Marathas was unconstitutional.

A native of Nanded, Sadavarte also used to run his organisation 'Samyak Vidyarthi Andolan' and handle the issues of students.

A day before he entered the house, his wife approached Mumbai police, claiming that he had received a death threat over the phone. The lawyer had received a similar call in May too.

Other contestants of Bigg Boss 18 are Chahat Pandey, Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun, Shehzada Dhami, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Nyrraa M Banerji, Chum Darang, Muskan Bamne, Arfeen Khan, Sara Arfeen Khan, Hema Sharma and Alice Kaushik.

Gadhraj, a donkey is also one of the contestants. The other contestants will need to attend to Gadhraj's needs, and if host Salman is to be trusted, he has a good chance of winning the reality show as well.