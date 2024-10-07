Who is Suraj Chavan? Know Everything About Marathi Bigg Boss 5 Winner

Bigg Boss Marathi 5, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, ended on Sunday (October 6) with social media influencer Suraj Chavan winning the title. Singer Abhijeet Sawant became the first runner-up. Suraj received a trophy, an EV bike, and prize money of Rs 14.60 lakh. Reportedly, he also won jewellery vouchers.

Who is Suraj Chavan?

Suraj is a popular social media influencer and content creator, known for his entertaining videos in Marathi. He hails from Modhave Village in Baramati, Maharashtra, and grew up facing several hardships.

He lost his father to cancer and then, on the same day, he lost both his mother and grandmother. Left orphaned at a young age, Suraj and his five sisters had to fend for themselves.

Suraj first gained popularity on social media, where his distinct style and humorous videos won the hearts of netizens. His relatable catchphrases are "Goligath" and "Bukkit Tengul".

After becoming a popular internet personality, he also got the opportunity to act in Marathi films. He has been a part of films like Raja Rani and Musandi in the last couple of years. He has over 2.1 million followers on Instagram.

According to media reports, Suraj had charged Rs 25,000 per week for his stint on Bigg Boss Marathi 5.

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 grand finale

At the finale ceremony, Suraj and Abhijeet took part in the tradition of turning off the lights of the Bigg Boss Marathi house, marking the end of another exciting season. Host Riteish warmly welcomed the finalists on stage and praised their performances and sportsmanship throughout the competition.

The fifth season of the reality show Winner had several strong contestants in the top five. Nikki Tamboli finished in third place, Dhananjay Powar took the fourth spot, and Ankita Walawalkar completed the top five.