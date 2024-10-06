Bigg Boss 18: BJP Leader Tejinder Pal Reveals Going To Smriti Irani To Convince Girlfriend's Father For Marriage, Says, 'Woh Phir Bhi..'

Bigg Boss 18's grand premiere on Colors TV is turning out to be a riot of entertainment and fun. From fun anecdotes to contestants revealing stories from their lives, the episode is being watched live by 85 lakh people on Jio Cinema.

Well, one such contestant, who made a fun revealation on stage with Salman Khan is BJP leader Tajinder Bagga. Tajinder revealed that he was 4 year old when he joined the RSS and was 14 year old when he was jailed for the first time. Further, when spiritual leader Anirrudh Acharya quizzed him about his relationship status, Tajinder revealed that he is 39 and is still single. Further opening up about his past relationship, Tejinder revealed being in love with a 'Brahmin girl' and how her father did not agree for their relationship.

He further revealed going to Smriti Irani to convince the girl's father. Tejinder revealed that Smriti is like his sister and when he went up to her to convince the girl's father, Smriti asked him if he is serious about her and really wants to marry her. She also told him that she will go to the girl's father and talk to him. Tejinder reveals that Smriti went up to the girl's father too, however, he did not agree and the girl was later married off. Tejinder reveals that he was invited to the girl's wedding too and that he went there later on. The politician then reveals that he is now good friends with the girl.

The viewers will also witness popular faces like Shehzada Dhami, Avinash Mishra, Nyrra M Banerji, Shilpa Shirdokar and others this year.