'Roz Ka Yahi Kaam Hai Mera': Fitness Influencer Rajat Dalal Knocks Down Biker On Highway With SUV Speeding Over 140 Kmph; Faridabad Police Takes Cognisance Of Viral Video

'Roz Ka Yahi Kaam Hai Mera': Fitness Influencer Rajat Dalal After He Allegedly Knocks Down Biker On Highway With SUV Speeding Over 140 Kmph; Video Viral |

Rajat Dalal, a controversial social media influencer known for his provocative actions, is currently making headlines due to a purported video that has gone viral. A video has surfaced on the internet showing shocking scenes of the Faridabad-based influencer allegedly knocking down a biker on a busy highway while driving a speeding SUV.

Video Shows Shocking Scenes Of Road Rage

In the video, the individual claimed to be Rajat Dalal is seen driving at over 140 km/h on a busy road. During this reckless speeding, he hits a biker and does not bother to stop. A woman sitting next to him advises him to drive carefully, to which he responds nonchalantly, saying "Don’t worry." Moments later, he collides with the biker, causing the woman to panic and plead, "Sir, he fell down, please don’t do this."

Rajat Dalal, now again was seen doing rash driving & hitting a biker



After hitting the biker he says- Roj ka yehi kaam hai mera



Such people should be behind bars, idk how he came out of the jail last time @DeepikaBhardwaj pic.twitter.com/zsLo8mS5bZ — Chauhan (@Platypus_10) August 29, 2024

Dalal responds dismissively, saying, "Wo gir gaya, koi baat nahi. Roz ka yahi kaam hai mera ma'am." (He fell down, it’s no big deal. It’s my daily routine). Following this, he slightly reduces the car's speed. The video was filmed by a person sitting in the back seat of the car.

This video has sparked outrage on social media, with calls for Dalal's arrest gaining momentum. The clip trending on the social media platform X, but as of now, no police complaint has been filed against him. The location of the incident is also unclear. People have been posting the video and tagging the police departments of Delhi, Faridabad and Gurugram, demanding his arrest.

Faridabad Police Takes Cognisance

After the video was shared by activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj on her X account, Faridabad police responded to the clip seeking more information on the incident. "Please share your contact number via Direct Message. Thank you," said Deputy Commissioner of Faridabad.

"GIR GAYA KOI BAAT NAHI. YE TO HAMARA ROZ KA KAAM HAI "



Habitual Offender #RajatDalalPsycho hits a biker while driving at a speed of 143Kmph on a busy inner city highway



PLZ IDENTIFY ROAD & TAG COPS@dtptraffic @FBDPolice @police_haryana @cmohry @noidatraffic @gurgaonpolice pic.twitter.com/RD2sEQVsnd — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) August 29, 2024

One X user commented on the police's response saying, "Customer care pe complain thodi kari hai. Ek crime report kiya gaya hai is video mein." The Deputy Commissioner of Faridabad's X account quickly responded to the comment saying, "We know that no complaint has been lodged with customer care. That is why we are trying to find out the date of the incident and let us tell you that the location of the incident has been traced. Thank you."

We know that no complaint has been lodged with customer care. That is why we are trying to find out the date of the incident and let us tell you that the location of the incident has been traced. Thank you. — DC Faridabad (@DC_Faridabad) August 30, 2024

Here's how netizens reacted to the video:

Hello Ma'am, Rohit told me to speak to you. It was me behind the camera. I've DMed you my contact details. Please get in touch — Kartik Chhabra (@kvrt1k) August 30, 2024

Location is gurugram — Harsh khandal (@Harshkhandal14) August 30, 2024

By the looks of it this looks like Mathura road in faridabad with metro line on the right side .. — Nishant :PT (@NishantPTrainer) August 30, 2024

Sir this person name as Rajat Dalal lives in Faridabad. He is a habitual offender. There are N number of videos where you can easily do google to find how he is breaking the law.



I wish aap log apna kaam honestly karte toh aise log aaj free naa ghoom rahe hote. — OldMonkk (@_OldMonkk) August 30, 2024

Dalal Was Arrested In June Earlier

Earlier this year, in June, Rajat Dalal was arrested in Ahmedabad for assaulting an 18-year-old boy. The incident began when the boy took a selfie in Dalal's gym and posted it on social media with a caption criticizing Dalal. Dalal, enraged by the post, tracked down the boy, abducted him in his Thar vehicle and along with his associates, allegedly assaulted him.

Rajat Dalal arrested by Ahmedabad police for abducting and physically and mentally torturing a young boy!!

pic.twitter.com/pbJuZO8iDo — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 5, 2024

They filmed the abuse, including forcing the boy to endure physical humiliation and applying cow dung to his face, before eventually urinating on him when he lost consciousness. Following the abuse, Dalal and his associates also released a video of their actions.