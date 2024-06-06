VIDEO: Fitness Influencer Rajat Dalal Arrested For Abducting, Assaulting & Torturing Student Over Social Media Post

Fitness Influencer Rajat Dalal Arrested For Abducting, Assaulting & Torturing Student Over Social Media Post | X

Ahmedabad: Bodybuilder, Instagram fitness influencer, and power-lifter Rajat Dalal, known for his extreme fitness videos, has allegedly landed in trouble after a video surfaced on the internet. There are reports that Rajat Dalal abducted and inhumanely mistreated a student by smearing cow dung on his face and forcing him to clean a toilet. Rajat Dalal further urinated on the student's face and also assaulted him physically. The incident occurred after the student posted a viral video on his social media account. Rajat Dalal has been reportedly arrested after the victim filed a complaint against him.

The incident occurred when the student took a selfie with the fitness influencer and posted it on social media. The selfie was reportedly taken in the gym which is frequently visited by Rajat Dalal. It is also said that Rajat Dalal provides fitness training and shoots fitness videos at the gym. The student allegedly shared the image with the caption, "Every morning, seeing your face at the gym ruins my day."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rajat Dalal got offended over the post and called the student to the gym, asking him for his address, which the student provided. Rajat Dalal reached the student's society and informed the student that he was waiting outside. When the student arrived at the society to meet him, Rajat Dalal, along with his aides, abducted the student.

Rajat Dalal took the student to Green Gales Society in Jagatpur and started verbally abusing him. Rajat also forced the student to do squats, saying, "How dare you make my video? I will cut you into pieces and not spare you." A video of the assault has surfaced on social media in which it can be seen that Rajat Dalal and his friends are hitting the kid in the car and asking him to call Rajat Dalal "Papa" and apologize for sharing the post on social media. The youth was taken to a cowshed in Chandkhed, where cow dung was smeared on his face, and he was thrashed with slippers. The accused also recorded the assault on camera.

Further, Rajat Dalal took the student to a flat, forced him to clean the toilet inside the flat, and also thrashed him on camera. Rajat Dalal urinated on the student's face after the kid lost consciousness due to the assault. Rajat Dalal dropped the kid near his house after the assault and threatened his mother. Rajat Dalal claimed, "I would have killed him, but he's too young, so I am sparing him. I am a Jat from Haryana. I have big connections here. The police can't harm me; they are in my pocket."

Rajat Dalal also made the student do squats in front of his mother and showed her the post shared by him. They left the spot after which the student went to a hospital. Action has been reportedly taken by the police over the complaint filed by the student at Sabarmati Police Station in Ahmedabad. The police initiated an inquiry in connection with the matter and arrested Rajat Dalal and his three associates. The police have registered a case over the abduction and assault against the Instagram influencer and his friends.