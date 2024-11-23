Bigg Boss 18: 'Aap Hamesha Se Fighter Rahi Ho,' Says Salman Khan To Hina Khan, Actress Gets Teary Eyed (Video)

Hina Khan, who is currently battling stage three of breast cancer will be seen making an appearance on the Weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18 tonight. Dressed in a silver outfit, the actress looked stunning. Well, during her interaction with host Salman Khan, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame will be seen getting emotional as host Salman Khan consoles her.

Interacting with Salman, Hina is seen stating that she got the most beautiful tag of 'Sher khan' during her journey on Bigg Boss 11 and that today, the entire country addresses her by the same tag. Listening to Hina, host Salman Khan can be seen stating that she has always been a brave woman and has fought every battle. Listening to these words, Hina can be seen getting teary eyed. Salman then consoles the actress and states, ''You will be okay, 1000 percent.''

For the uninformed, Hina was diagnosed with stage three of breast cancer a few months ago. The actress has since then been sharing glimpses of her journey on her social media handles and has been fighting the disease bravely. Hina, who was a part of Bigg Boss 11 also went ahead to be the first runner up of the show later.

The actress, who rose to fame with her stint on Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been a part of several popular projects like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss and a lot more.