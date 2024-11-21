 Hina Khan To Make An Appearance On Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar Amidst Breast Cancer Battle
Hina Khan To Make An Appearance On Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar Amidst Breast Cancer Battle

Hina Khan, who has been battling stage three of breast cancer for the past few months is all set to make an appearance on the weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 10:10 PM IST
article-image

Hina Khan, who rose to fame with her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bigg Boss 11 and more is currently going through a rough patch in her life as she has been battling stage three or breast cancer. The actress, time and again takes to her Instagram handle to share her journey with her fans and followers and is often seen inspiring everyone.

article-image

Well, the actress, is now all set to make a guest appearance on the weekend ka vaar episode of the show tomorrow. According to a report in India Forums, Hina will be seen sharing the stage with Salman Khan and will also be seen interacting with the contestants on the show. This is not the first time that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame is making a public appearance amidst her battle with breast cancer. The actress has earlier too walked the ramp for a few designers and has been lauded for the same.

article-image

For the uninformed, Hina announced being diagnosed with stage three of breast cancer a few months ago. The actress has since then been sharing her journey with the disease and her healing journey with her fans and followers. As for Bigg Boss, Hina also went ahead to be the first runner up of the show in the 11th season of the show.

