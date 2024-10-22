Inside Hina Khan’s Tropical Maldivian Vacation

By: Aanchal Choudhary | October 22, 2024
Hina Khan, who is currently battling stage three of breast cancer was seen enjoying a beachy vacation in Maldives.
From breakfast by the sea to horse riding, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her dreamy vacation to Maldives.
Throughout her battle with breast cancer, Hina has been actively sharing her journey on her social media handle and has been motivating fellow cancer patients.
Hina, who had decided to shave her hair off before she lost it after chemotherapy, has been wearing a wig made out of her shaved hair.
Hina has found immense support in her fans and friends, who are time and again seen motivating her whenever she posts something on her Instagram feed.
For the uninformed, Hina rose to fame with her stint in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and then went ahead to be a part of popular shows like ‘Bigg Boss 11,’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and more.
Hina had recently also shared a picture of herself where she revealed that she has lost her eyelashes and that only one single eyelash is lost.