 Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Aggressively Pushes Abhishek Kumar During Fight
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Aggressively Pushes Abhishek Kumar During Fight

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Aggressively Pushes Abhishek Kumar During Fight

Ayesha Khan, who recently entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard contestant, was got into an argument with Abhishek Kumar.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Aggressively Pushes Abhishek Kumar During Fight | Photo Via Instagram

In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar got into an argument, after which the businessman told the Udaariyan actor that he won’t get a girl in the future because of his behaviour.

Reacting to this, Abhishek says, “Humko pata aapko ladki kaise mili hai.” Jain’s wife, actress Ankita Lokhande, gets irked and yells at him. Later, Vicky pushes him with aggression, and Kumar falls. In anger, Kumar pushes him back.

Read Also
'I Was Pretending To Be Dating Nazila Sitaishi': Munawar Faruqui Tells Ayesha Khan On Bigg Boss 17
article-image
Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Breaks Down In Tears As Vicky Jain Insults Her (WATCH)
article-image

Munawar Faruqui then tells him to fight with the contestant but stops him from making derogatory remarks. He explains himself and says that he meant that Vicky got girls because of his manipulation. Further, the stand-up comedian tells Abhishek that he shouldn’t have pushed Vicky.

Ayesha Khan, who recently entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard contestant, told Abhishek that he hurt her during the fight. After which, the duo start arguing after Kumar calls Ayesha “pagal."

The argument started in the kitchen area when Samarth Jurel and Abhishek made remarks about Ayesha Khan’s wildcard entry into the house, which took a turn when Ankita reacted to the conversation.

Later, Vicky intervened in the argument and urged the actor to not disrespect his wife Ankita. The situation escalated when Abhishek started 'age-shaming' Jain.

Read Also
'Please Send Me Home': Bigg Boss 17's Munawar Faruqui Cries After Ayesha Khan Accuses Him Of...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Munawar Faruqui Told Me Nazila Sitaishi Was Abusive': Ayesha Khan On Bigg Boss 17 (WATCH)

'Munawar Faruqui Told Me Nazila Sitaishi Was Abusive': Ayesha Khan On Bigg Boss 17 (WATCH)

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Aggressively Pushes Abhishek Kumar During Fight

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Aggressively Pushes Abhishek Kumar During Fight

Alia Bhatt To Janhvi Kapoor: Stunning On-Screen Brides Of 2023

Alia Bhatt To Janhvi Kapoor: Stunning On-Screen Brides Of 2023

Shahid Kapoor Buys Swanky Mercedes Maybach Worth ₹3.5 Crore; Photo Goes Viral

Shahid Kapoor Buys Swanky Mercedes Maybach Worth ₹3.5 Crore; Photo Goes Viral

Esha Gupta Visits Varanasi In A Golden Silk Saree

Esha Gupta Visits Varanasi In A Golden Silk Saree