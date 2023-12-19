Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Aggressively Pushes Abhishek Kumar During Fight | Photo Via Instagram

In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar got into an argument, after which the businessman told the Udaariyan actor that he won’t get a girl in the future because of his behaviour.

Reacting to this, Abhishek says, “Humko pata aapko ladki kaise mili hai.” Jain’s wife, actress Ankita Lokhande, gets irked and yells at him. Later, Vicky pushes him with aggression, and Kumar falls. In anger, Kumar pushes him back.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Munawar Faruqui then tells him to fight with the contestant but stops him from making derogatory remarks. He explains himself and says that he meant that Vicky got girls because of his manipulation. Further, the stand-up comedian tells Abhishek that he shouldn’t have pushed Vicky.

Ayesha Khan, who recently entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard contestant, told Abhishek that he hurt her during the fight. After which, the duo start arguing after Kumar calls Ayesha “pagal."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The argument started in the kitchen area when Samarth Jurel and Abhishek made remarks about Ayesha Khan’s wildcard entry into the house, which took a turn when Ankita reacted to the conversation.

Later, Vicky intervened in the argument and urged the actor to not disrespect his wife Ankita. The situation escalated when Abhishek started 'age-shaming' Jain.