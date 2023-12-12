 Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Breaks Down In Tears As Vicky Jain Insults Her (WATCH)
In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain once again lashes out at his wife, Ankita Lokhande.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Breaks Down In Tears As Vicky Jain Insults Her (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain once again lashes out at his wife, Ankita Lokhande, which leaves the Pavitra Rishta actress in tears. In the new promo, Ankita and Khanzaadi, aka Firoza Khan, quarrel in the kitchen area over cooking. She then asks Khanzadi to take over the kitchen duty.

An irritated Vicky Jain asks Khanzaadi to cook instead of Lokhande; to this, she says, “Mere hath ka khana nahi hai." Jain reacts by saying that she has never cooked for him in 3 years, and she responds by saying, “Bana rahi thi bhai pyaar se."

Check it out:

Reacting to Ankita and Vicky Jain's fight, a user in the comments section wrote, "Ankita ke liye bura lgta h yar." While another said, "Not an Ankita's fan..But I must say Vicky you don't deserve her. After fight also she took your side.. Bcz she loves you. Here pyaar not missing from her side, pyaar missing from ur side..What is the meaning of Zindagi bahar bhi hai.” A third netizen wrote, "Vicky or Ankita ki divorce kar ke hi Rahega big boss."

Meanwhile, this week, Neil Bhatt, Khanzaadi, Vicky Jain, and Abhishek Kumar have been nominated for elimination.

Recently, Sana Raees Khan was evicted from the show.

