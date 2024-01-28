Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: After Arun Mashettey, Ankita Lokhande Becomes Second Finalist To Get EVICTED From Top 5

The much-anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is finally here! The top 5 finalists of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Abhishek Kumar. Recently, Arun Mashettey, popularly known as Achanak Bayanak, became the first contestant to get evicted from the show.

Now, the second contestant is Ankita Lokhande, who is out of the final race. With this, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar become the top 3 contestants who are currently fighting to win the trophy of Bigg Boss 17.

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty also joined Salman Khan to promote their upcoming dance reality show, Dance Deewane. Vicky Jain's mother was also seen dancing on the Bigg Boss 17 stage on the 'Shehar Ki Ladki' song.

Earlier, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan entered the Bigg Boss 17 house to promote their upcoming film, Shaitaan.

Bigg Boss 17 began in October 2023 with contestants like Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Sana Khan, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya, Khanzaadi, Soniya Bansal, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey, Navid Sole, and Abhishek Kumar. Aoora, Manasvi Mamgai, Samarth Jurel and Ayesha Khan joined the show as wild card contestants.