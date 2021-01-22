‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu opens up about his equation with his father Kumar Sanu

Have you sorted out the differences with your father after your eviction?

Bigg Boss has given me a platform, something that every artiste dreams of. I have got the chance to be heard and showcase my talent. That was the goal when I chose to go to the Bigg Boss house. On the personal front, I have not been able to speak to my dad because of our hectic schedules. My life has changed after Bigg Boss and I have been working, so I haven’t got a chance to sit and speak with him about whatever happened. But when we do, a lot of things will become clearer to both of us.

From your comments on Nikki Tamboli to your fight with Nishant Singh Malkani, you created a stir in the house during your stay…

It wasn’t something planned and I don’t think much with my brain, more with my heart. So whatever I was feeling at that particular time, I sort of went ahead with it and acted upon it. The whole dialogue with Nishant and other things were not a part of my strategy.

If given a chance to go back into the house, what would you like to change about your game?

I wouldn’t go back, because of the challengers that are now there. But yes, if I really do, I would stop trusting people. That’s my biggest flaw. I assume people to be along the same lines as me. I would like to change that about me.

With Jasmin Bhasin’s eviction and Aly Goni’s reaction, how do you think the game will change?

I have not been following Bigg Boss. But I was disheartened to know about Jasmin’s eviction. I genuinely hope that Jasmin and Aly stay together as they are compatible with each other. I wish everything gets sorted at their end.