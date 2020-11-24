‘He left us when I was not even born’: Jaan hits back at father Kumar Sanu for his ‘upbringing’ comment

Last month, veteran singer Kumar Sanu apologised for his son Jaan's comments on Marathi language that he made on the reality show "Bigg Boss 14".

In a video shared on social media, the senior Sanu stated that he didn’t know the kind of upbringing his son received from his mother, Rita Bhattacharya.

Jaan, who recently got evicted from the reality show, reacted to the statement made by his father. He told Pinkvilla, “My father left us when I was not even born. How could he question my upbringing and what would he even know about it? I don't think it was the right thing on his part to do.”

“As far as I've seen the videos, nobody asked him for a comment and he came up with an assaulting derogatory video that raised questions on my parvarish. I have solely grown up with my mother,” he added.

The controversy began when in one of the episodes, Jaan asked his fellow contestant actor Nikki Tamboli to not speak in Marathi as it "irks" him.