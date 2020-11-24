‘He left us when I was not even born’: Jaan hits back at father Kumar Sanu for his ‘upbringing’ comment

Last month, veteran singer Kumar Sanu apologised for his son Jaan's comments on Marathi language that he made on the reality show "Bigg Boss 14".
In a video shared on social media, the senior Sanu stated that he didn’t know the kind of upbringing his son received from his mother, Rita Bhattacharya.
Jaan, who recently got evicted from the reality show, reacted to the statement made by his father. He told Pinkvilla, “My father left us when I was not even born. How could he question my upbringing and what would he even know about it? I don't think it was the right thing on his part to do.”
“As far as I've seen the videos, nobody asked him for a comment and he came up with an assaulting derogatory video that raised questions on my parvarish. I have solely grown up with my mother,” he added.
The controversy began when in one of the episodes, Jaan asked his fellow contestant actor Nikki Tamboli to not speak in Marathi as it "irks" him.
The singer further said Tamboli should talk to him in Hindi.
His comments didn't go down well with a section of social media users who called Jaan Kumar Sanu's remarks "insulting" and "anti-Marathi".
Pratap Sarnaik of Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Ameya Khopkar had threatened against the channel with dire consequences if Jaan didn't apologise.
Consequently, Jaan and TV channel Colors extended an apology.
Following this, Kumar Sanu in a video had said, “I heard that my son, Jaan, said something very wrong that never crossed my mind or could have crossed my mind in these 41 years. Maharashtra, Mumbai and Mumba Devi blessed me and gave me name, fame and everything else. I can never think such things about that same Mumba Devi and Maharashtra. I love and respect all languages of India. I have sung songs in different languages.”
“I have not been with my son for 27 years. We have been living separately for 27 years. I don’t know about the upbringing his mother gave him and I don’t understand how he could have said such a thing. I am sorry. As a father, I can only apologise to you all,” added Sanu.
Earlier, Jaan’s mother Rita said that Maharashtra has given a lot of love to their family, and there is no way her son intended to insult the state.
"Bigg Boss", now in its 14th season, is hosted by superstar Salman Khan. The show went on air in October.
